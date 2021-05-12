Ellevest Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 620 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAM. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $542,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,539 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,377,000 after purchasing an additional 5,548 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 878 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 433 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 372 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.01, for a total value of $1,323,931.21. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $467.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. VTB Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on EPAM Systems from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on EPAM Systems from $415.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EPAM Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $445.50.

Shares of EPAM stock opened at $454.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $429.21 and its 200 day moving average is $369.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 4.22. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $203.32 and a 1-year high of $466.97. The company has a market cap of $25.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.63, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.35.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.42. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $780.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.88 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

EPAM Systems Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

Further Reading: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM).

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.