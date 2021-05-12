Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) Shares Sold by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC lessened its stake in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) by 61.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,676 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 29,733 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Embraer were worth $187,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in Embraer by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 24,641,463 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $169,288,000 after buying an additional 381,534 shares during the last quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP lifted its stake in Embraer by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 5,282,065 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,500 shares during the last quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new position in Embraer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,862,000. Kopernik Global Investors LLC raised its holdings in Embraer by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 2,186,666 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,891,000 after purchasing an additional 862,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Embraer by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,515,783 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,322,000 after buying an additional 269,702 shares in the last quarter. 33.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ERJ. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Embraer in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Embraer from $5.90 to $7.10 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Embraer from $9.50 to $13.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Embraer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.72.

Shares of Embraer stock opened at $12.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.29. Embraer S.A. has a one year low of $3.96 and a one year high of $13.10.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $807.30 million during the quarter. Embraer had a negative net margin of 23.37% and a negative return on equity of 17.04%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Embraer S.A. will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Embraer Profile

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Defense and Security segment engages in the research, development, production, modification, and support for military defense and security aircraft, as well as offers a range of products and integrated solutions that include radars, special space systems (satellites), and information and communications systems, such as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems.

