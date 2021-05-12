Emory Wright Sells 5,533 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Stock

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) SVP Emory Wright sold 5,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.00, for a total value of $3,292,135.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of ALGN stock opened at $566.26 on Wednesday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $195.56 and a 1 year high of $647.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $577.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $538.73. The company has a market cap of $44.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.47. Align Technology had a return on equity of 68.99% and a net margin of 76.00%. The firm had revenue of $894.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $575.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank raised Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $683.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Align Technology from $655.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Align Technology from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Align Technology from $475.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $622.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALGN. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Align Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Align Technology by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Align Technology by 488.9% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Align Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

