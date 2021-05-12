Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) Receives $5.65 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.31.

Several research analysts have commented on ENBL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Enable Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays raised Enable Midstream Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Enable Midstream Partners in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 69,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 3,875 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Enable Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Enable Midstream Partners by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,146,324 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $16,550,000 after purchasing an additional 594,149 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Enable Midstream Partners by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,509,913 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,242,000 after purchasing an additional 239,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $153,000. Institutional investors own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

ENBL stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,613,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,391,599. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.45 and a beta of 2.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.04. Enable Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $3.63 and a 1-year high of $8.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $970.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.79 million. Enable Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 0.40%. Enable Midstream Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Enable Midstream Partners will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Enable Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.35%.

About Enable Midstream Partners

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing; and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering and processing services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Anadarko and Williston basins for its producer customers.

