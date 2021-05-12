Enbridge Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.11 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (NYSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Enbridge in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, May 9th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now expects that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $2.11 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.95. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.04 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.50%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Enbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.40.

Enbridge stock opened at $39.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $80.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Enbridge has a 1 year low of $26.97 and a 1 year high of $40.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.6778 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.80%. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 130.50%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,787 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Enbridge by 68.6% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 713 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,112 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 13,370 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Enbridge by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 5,222 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

