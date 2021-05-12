Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Issues Earnings Results

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The mining company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. Endeavour Silver had a negative return on equity of 22.17% and a negative net margin of 32.64%.

Endeavour Silver stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.81. The stock had a trading volume of 166,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,533,052. Endeavour Silver has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $6.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $956.94 million, a PE ratio of -22.88 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

EXK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TD Securities raised their price objective on Endeavour Silver from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Endeavour Silver from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Endeavour Silver from $6.25 to $7.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Endeavour Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Endeavour Silver presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.18.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Compas mine in Zacatecas.

