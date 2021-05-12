Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.300-3.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.88 billion-$2.94 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.88 billion.Energizer also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.30-3.50 EPS.

NYSE ENR traded down $2.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.21. 1,016,798 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 574,777. Energizer has a 52-week low of $38.50 and a 52-week high of $53.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of -29.88, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.11 and its 200-day moving average is $45.50.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $685.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.41 million. Energizer had a negative net margin of 3.40% and a positive return on equity of 42.70%. Energizer’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Energizer will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Energizer’s payout ratio is 51.95%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energizer from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Energizer from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $53.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Energizer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Energizer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Energizer from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Energizer has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.80.

In other Energizer news, CEO Mark Stephen Lavigne bought 3,000 shares of Energizer stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.98 per share, for a total transaction of $125,940.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,082 shares in the company, valued at $5,754,702.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert V. Vitale acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.11 per share, for a total transaction of $105,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $746,399.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

