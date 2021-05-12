Energy Focus (EFOI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect Energy Focus to post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The construction company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.75 million for the quarter. Energy Focus had a negative net margin of 44.27% and a negative return on equity of 118.08%.

Shares of EFOI opened at $4.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $16.51 million, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 2.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.85. Energy Focus has a 12-month low of $1.98 and a 12-month high of $11.60.

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime LED lighting products, such as Military Intellitube, globe lights, berth lights, and fixtures, as well as Invisitube ultra-low EMI tubular LED (TLED) and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

