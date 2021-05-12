EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) Sets New 52-Week High Following Earnings Beat

Shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $95.71 and last traded at $95.71, with a volume of 490 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $93.13.

The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.42. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 4.83%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.30%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of EnPro Industries from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of EnPro Industries from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of EnPro Industries in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In related news, Director John Humphrey acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $83.37 per share, with a total value of $208,425.00. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,320,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,180,000 after purchasing an additional 159,184 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in EnPro Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,600,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in EnPro Industries by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 286,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,673,000 after buying an additional 32,464 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in EnPro Industries by 0.4% during the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 258,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,066,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its position in EnPro Industries by 87.0% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 239,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,443,000 after buying an additional 111,529 shares during the period. 92.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.65 and its 200-day moving average is $78.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.57.

About EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO)

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and service of engineered industrial products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; and dynamic, flange, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

