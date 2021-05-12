Enservco (ENSV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 13th. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.39 million for the quarter.

Enservco stock opened at $1.26 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.68. Enservco has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $4.50. The company has a market cap of $14.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ENSV shares. Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Enservco from $7.00 to $7.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Enservco in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Enservco

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. It offers frac water heating, hot oiling, pressure testing, acidizing, bacteria and scale treatment, freshwater and saltwater hauling, fluid disposal, frac tank rental, well site construction, and other general oil field services.

