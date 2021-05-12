Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) Price Target Cut to $1.40 by Analysts at TD Securities

Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) had its price objective lowered by TD Securities from $1.50 to $1.40 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on ESVIF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from $1.50 to $1.75 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. CIBC began coverage on Ensign Energy Services in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a neutral rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from $1.25 to $1.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from $1.25 to $1.40 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Ensign Energy Services from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1.20.

OTCMKTS ESVIF opened at $0.88 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.83. Ensign Energy Services has a 1 year low of $0.33 and a 1 year high of $1.25.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

