Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from $91.00 to $86.00. The stock had previously closed at $70.71, but opened at $68.17. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Envestnet shares last traded at $67.96, with a volume of 40 shares.

ENV has been the topic of several other reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Envestnet from $96.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Envestnet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.75.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Envestnet by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 19,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Azora Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Envestnet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,420,000. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Envestnet by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 106,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,739,000 after purchasing an additional 30,100 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Envestnet by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 113,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,319,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Envestnet by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 25,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period.

The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of -518.92 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $275.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.48 million. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 10.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About Envestnet (NYSE:ENV)

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

