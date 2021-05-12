Envista (NYSE:NVST) Price Target Raised to $55.00

Envista (NYSE:NVST) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 23.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Envista from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Envista from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Envista from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.43.

NVST stock opened at $44.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Envista has a 12 month low of $14.73 and a 12 month high of $46.52. The company has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -347.46 and a beta of 2.00.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.23. Envista had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 4.30%. On average, research analysts expect that Envista will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Howard H. Yu sold 35,021 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total value of $1,581,898.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 66,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,994,635.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Curt W. Bludworth sold 12,518 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total transaction of $497,966.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,321,043.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 320,197 shares of company stock valued at $13,528,833. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Envista by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,969,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,342,000 after purchasing an additional 231,443 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in Envista by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 7,078,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,746,000 after acquiring an additional 187,654 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Envista by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,683,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,240,000 after acquiring an additional 378,540 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Envista by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,033,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,309,000 after acquiring an additional 448,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Envista by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,912,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,442 shares during the last quarter.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

