EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Price Target Raised to $517.00

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $507.00 to $517.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.85% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $415.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $467.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. EPAM Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $445.50.

Shares of EPAM opened at $454.09 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.61 billion, a PE ratio of 83.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 4.22. EPAM Systems has a 1-year low of $203.32 and a 1-year high of $466.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $429.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $369.38.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $780.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.88 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,521 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.01, for a total transaction of $1,323,931.21. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $444,000. Maryland Capital Management raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 139,891 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $55,494,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 157,305 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $62,401,000 after purchasing an additional 20,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 5,327 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

