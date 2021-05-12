EPIQ Capital Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

EPIQ Capital Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 47.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,908 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 0.1% of EPIQ Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. EPIQ Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA EFA traded down $0.55 on Wednesday, reaching $78.38. 1,380,314 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,998,055. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.01 and a fifty-two week high of $80.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.87.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

