EPIQ Capital Group LLC Has $17.80 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

EPIQ Capital Group LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 111,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up 2.0% of EPIQ Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. EPIQ Capital Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $17,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GLD. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,912,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,659,869,000 after purchasing an additional 699,438 shares in the last quarter. Marino Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $441,880,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 124.3% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. now owns 2,400,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $428,064,000 after buying an additional 1,330,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,272,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $405,322,000 after acquiring an additional 212,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,039,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $185,429,000 after acquiring an additional 21,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $170.88. 549,209 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,166,181. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $157.04 and a twelve month high of $194.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.92.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

