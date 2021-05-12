Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) Receives $16.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.71.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Epizyme from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Epizyme in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Epizyme in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Epizyme from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

Epizyme stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.55. The stock had a trading volume of 936,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,148,334. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.55. Epizyme has a one year low of $6.70 and a one year high of $22.00. The stock has a market cap of $871.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 8.71, a current ratio of 8.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $7.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.73 million. Epizyme had a negative net margin of 1,899.35% and a negative return on equity of 83.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 442.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Epizyme will post -2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David M. Mott bought 28,231 shares of Epizyme stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.98 per share, for a total transaction of $225,283.38. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 116,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $928,983.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert B. Bazemore sold 10,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total value of $81,074.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPZM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Epizyme during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,335,000. Frazier Management LLC bought a new stake in Epizyme during the 4th quarter valued at $7,943,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Epizyme by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,392,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,094,000 after buying an additional 481,030 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Epizyme by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,869,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,300,000 after buying an additional 419,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Epizyme in the first quarter valued at $3,237,000. 89.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Epizyme Company Profile

Epizyme, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma for adults and pediatric patients.

