EQT (NYSE:EQT) Given New $25.00 Price Target at TD Securities

EQT (NYSE:EQT) had its price target hoisted by TD Securities from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EQT. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on EQT from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Tudor Pickering upgraded EQT from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded EQT from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on EQT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Capital One Financial restated an overweight rating on shares of EQT in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.81.

EQT opened at $21.38 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.53 and a 200 day moving average of $16.52. EQT has a 52-week low of $10.52 and a 52-week high of $21.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.26.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. EQT had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 78.35%. Equities analysts anticipate that EQT will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EQT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $399,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of EQT by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 117,173 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,542,000 after buying an additional 54,671 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of EQT by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 68,752 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 8,268 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in EQT by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 44,781 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in EQT by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 68,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres.

