Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 22.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 560 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $2,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,829,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,877,218,000 after buying an additional 105,526 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC increased its position in Equinix by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 2,974,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,124,631,000 after purchasing an additional 27,107 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Equinix by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,247,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,605,151,000 after purchasing an additional 187,174 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Equinix by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,048,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $748,713,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Equinix during the 4th quarter worth about $617,316,000. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $667.01, for a total transaction of $694,357.41. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,398,592.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.93, for a total value of $114,228.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,630 shares in the company, valued at $5,798,755.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,836 shares of company stock worth $6,692,520 over the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EQIX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on Equinix from $864.00 to $811.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Equinix in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Equinix from $835.00 to $856.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Equinix from $861.00 to $867.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Equinix in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $820.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $827.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $718.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $586.73 and a 1 year high of $839.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.79, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $698.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $704.40.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($4.29). The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 7.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.21 EPS. Analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $2.87 per share. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.33%.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

