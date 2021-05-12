Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral deposits. It primarily explores for gold, copper and silver deposits. The company’s principal properties include the Aurizona gold mine in Maranhão State Brazil and the Mesquite gold mine, in California, the United States. Equinox Gold Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on EQX. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from $19.25 to $18.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Equinox Gold from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Equinox Gold from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. National Bank Financial upgraded Equinox Gold from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform spec overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Equinox Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.96.

Shares of EQX opened at $8.65 on Monday. Equinox Gold has a 52-week low of $7.72 and a 52-week high of $13.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.19 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.28 and its 200-day moving average is $10.93.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $252.60 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Equinox Gold will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 17.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 4,165 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in Equinox Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Equinox Gold by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 178,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 40,909 shares in the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp raised its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 1.3% in the first quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 223,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 499,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,982,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.46% of the company’s stock.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in MaranhÃ£o State; the Fazenda gold mine located in Bahia State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; the Pilar gold mine located in GoiÃ¡s State; and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

