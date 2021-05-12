Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for GasLog Ltd.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:GLOG)

GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for GasLog in a research report issued on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now expects that the shipping company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.08. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $5.80 target price on the stock.

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The shipping company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. GasLog had a negative net margin of 18.58% and a positive return on equity of 1.81%. The company had revenue of $192.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.82 million.

GLOG has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Clarkson Capital lowered shares of GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GasLog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.96.

GLOG opened at $5.86 on Monday. GasLog has a twelve month low of $2.23 and a twelve month high of $6.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.81 and a 200-day moving average of $4.58. The stock has a market cap of $557.83 million, a PE ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. GasLog’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.97%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GasLog by 2,417.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,240 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 8,873 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of GasLog in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of GasLog during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GasLog during the first quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of GasLog during the fourth quarter valued at about $122,000. 21.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers providing support to international energy companies. The company provides maritime services for the transportation of LNG on a worldwide basis and vessel management services. As of March 1, 2020, it operated a fleet of 25 LNG carriers.

