Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Webster Financial Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:WBS)

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Webster Financial in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.04 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.92. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Webster Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.65 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.00 EPS.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $300.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.54 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 9.30%. Webster Financial’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on WBS. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Webster Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Compass Point raised shares of Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.09.

NYSE:WBS opened at $55.17 on Monday. Webster Financial has a 12 month low of $19.76 and a 12 month high of $63.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 1.65.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WBS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Webster Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $50,955,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Webster Financial by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,851,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,249,000 after purchasing an additional 796,340 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Webster Financial by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,135,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $448,354,000 after purchasing an additional 439,398 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Webster Financial by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,426,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,276,000 after purchasing an additional 253,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Webster Financial by 1,140.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 222,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,374,000 after purchasing an additional 204,475 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark Pettie sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $104,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,027 shares in the company, valued at $1,561,404. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is presently 39.31%.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

