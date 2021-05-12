Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) CFO Robert Garechana Sells 3,000 Shares

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) CFO Robert Garechana sold 3,000 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:EQR traded down $2.21 on Wednesday, reaching $71.98. The company had a trading volume of 2,618,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,418,505. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $45.42 and a twelve month high of $76.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.53). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 35.97%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.05%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Truist cut Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Equity Residential from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Equity Residential from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQR. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 454,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,312,000 after purchasing an additional 152,384 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 307.0% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 22,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 67.8% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 16,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 6,726 shares in the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

