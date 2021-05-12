Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank reduced its position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,791 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $5,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EQR. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the first quarter worth about $27,000. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 307.0% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Equity Residential stock opened at $74.19 on Wednesday. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $45.42 and a 12 month high of $76.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.75 billion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.81.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.53). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 35.97%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were given a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 69.05%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EQR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Equity Residential from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet downgraded Equity Residential from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Bank of America raised Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $64.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Evercore ISI raised Equity Residential from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Equity Residential from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.20.

In other Equity Residential news, EVP Christa L. Sorenson sold 343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $25,039.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $729,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

Recommended Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.