ERC20 (ERC20) Price Hits $0.21 on Exchanges

ERC20 (CURRENCY:ERC20) traded 30.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. One ERC20 coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000411 BTC on exchanges. ERC20 has a total market cap of $233.55 million and approximately $221,488.00 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ERC20 has traded 287.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.88 or 0.00087194 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00019240 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001987 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $579.08 or 0.01150745 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.79 or 0.00069135 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002151 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58.09 or 0.00115442 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.15 or 0.00061909 BTC.

ERC20 Coin Profile

ERC20 is a coin. Its launch date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 coins and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 coins. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @ERC20project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/ERC20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ERC20’s official website is belance.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 is payment method for Belance platform, future project and application and more. Real token utility. Belance is a large blockchain platform which combines many opportunities and connects the users in the blockchain world. The real token utility. The ERC20 Token is a growing currency which will be adopted as a payment gateway. Belance is a one stop place for everything and for everyone who is interested in or connected to the blockchain world Whether the user is building its new project or searching for something unique, Belance is a platform where there are opportunities to connect and discuss with others regarding the cryptocurrency and blockchain industry. Also, there are available professionals to help the members with their projects by hiring a specialist to complete a specific task within the project. Users are allowed to ask questions on any topic related to the blockchain or become a blockchain blogger. Belance aims to be a one-stop place for everything for everyone who is interested in or connected to the blockchain world. “

