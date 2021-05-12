Ero Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:ERRPF) Receives $25.42 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Ero Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:ERRPF) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.75.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ERRPF shares. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Ero Copper from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Ero Copper from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Ero Copper from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Ero Copper from $27.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Ero Copper from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of Ero Copper stock traded up $0.96 on Wednesday, reaching $24.19. The stock had a trading volume of 10,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,047. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.89. Ero Copper has a fifty-two week low of $10.42 and a fifty-two week high of $24.23.

Ero Copper (OTCMKTS:ERRPF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $91.20 million for the quarter.

Ero Copper Company Profile

Ero Copper Corp., a mining company, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of mining projects in Brazil. The company also explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

