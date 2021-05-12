Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on May 12th, 2021

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.220-1.260 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Essential Properties Realty Trust has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.72.

EPRT traded down $0.98 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.75. 726,962 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 962,223. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.46 and a fifty-two week high of $26.75. The company has a quick ratio of 14.29, a current ratio of 14.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.39 and a beta of 1.32.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.15). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 31.54%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 152.38%.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

Featured Article: How dollar cost averaging works

Earnings History and Estimates for Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT)

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit