Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.220-1.260 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Essential Properties Realty Trust has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.72.

EPRT traded down $0.98 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.75. 726,962 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 962,223. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.46 and a fifty-two week high of $26.75. The company has a quick ratio of 14.29, a current ratio of 14.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.39 and a beta of 1.32.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.15). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 31.54%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 152.38%.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

