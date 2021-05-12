Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Issues Earnings Results

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $82.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.61 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 32.43% and a negative return on equity of 18.82%. The company’s revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS.

EVBG opened at $116.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.31 and a beta of 0.75. Everbridge has a 1-year low of $100.17 and a 1-year high of $178.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.83.

Get Everbridge alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Everbridge from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Everbridge from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Everbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.30.

In other Everbridge news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 2,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.02, for a total value of $468,845.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 630 shares in the company, valued at $99,552.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.