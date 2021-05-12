Evercore ISI Raises Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Price Target to $303.00

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Evercore ISI from $240.00 to $303.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 27.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $216.35.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

NYSE:CAT traded down $1.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $237.32. The company had a trading volume of 3,652,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,251,747. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $231.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.69. The company has a market capitalization of $130.00 billion, a PE ratio of 39.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. Caterpillar has a 52 week low of $100.22 and a 52 week high of $245.78.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Caterpillar will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 5,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total transaction of $1,117,224.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,623 shares in the company, valued at $1,242,514.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 420 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $237.86 per share, with a total value of $99,901.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,695.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,062 shares of company stock worth $31,884,447 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 67.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.