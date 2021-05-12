Evercore ISI Upgrades American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) to Outperform

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) was upgraded by research analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a $50.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $48.00. Evercore ISI’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.77% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ACC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on American Campus Communities from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Campus Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.50.

Shares of ACC stock opened at $45.55 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.32, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.91. American Campus Communities has a fifty-two week low of $25.43 and a fifty-two week high of $47.05.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $232.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.18 million. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 2.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Campus Communities will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President James Clarence Hopke, Jr. sold 15,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $693,556.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 118,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,375,779.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in American Campus Communities by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 44,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in American Campus Communities by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in American Campus Communities by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in American Campus Communities by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 226,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,691,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in American Campus Communities by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 5,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 96.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

