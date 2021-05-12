Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its stake in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 28.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,597 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $1,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goodman Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 31,256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,745,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Everest Re Group by 45.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everest Re Group in the 1st quarter worth about $962,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA grew its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 5,316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RE opened at $265.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.58. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a one year low of $157.32 and a one year high of $281.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $260.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.17.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $1.88. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 7.38%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.05%.

In other Everest Re Group news, CEO John P. Doucette sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.29, for a total transaction of $1,391,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,997,706.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RE. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $275.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Everest Re Group from $316.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $262.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $245.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.00.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, and the United Kingdom.

