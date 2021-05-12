Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Everi (NYSE:EVRI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $20.00 price objective on the credit services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Everi Holdings Inc. is a holding company which operates through subsidiaries, Global Cash Access, Inc. and Multimedia Games Holding Company, Inc. The Company’s segments include Games and Payments. Global Cash Access, Inc. provides integrated gaming payments solutions, video and mechanical reel gaming content and technology solutions, as well as compliance and software. Multimedia Games Holding Company, Inc., designs, manufactures and supplies gaming machines and systems. Everi Holdings Inc., formerly known as Global Cash Access Holdings, Inc., is headquartered in Las Vegas, United States. “

Get Everi alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EVRI. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Everi from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Everi in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price (up from $14.00) on shares of Everi in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Raymond James increased their price target on Everi from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Everi from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Everi presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.20.

Shares of NYSE EVRI opened at $17.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -17.64 and a beta of 3.08. Everi has a 52 week low of $3.80 and a 52 week high of $19.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.57.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.17. Everi had a negative net margin of 21.25% and a negative return on equity of 474.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Everi will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Everi news, CEO Michael D. Rumbolz sold 40,000 shares of Everi stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.76, for a total value of $630,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,830.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark F. Labay sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $455,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $772,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,418 shares of company stock valued at $1,676,318 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Everi during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Everi in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Everi during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Everi by 257.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,432 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 6,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Everi in the 4th quarter valued at $153,000. 90.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Everi

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

Featured Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Everi (EVRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Everi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.