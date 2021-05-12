EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $101 million-$103 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $100.57 million.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EverQuote from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of EverQuote from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of EverQuote in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.43.

Shares of EVER traded down $1.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.77. The stock had a trading volume of 788,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,720. EverQuote has a 1-year low of $29.34 and a 1-year high of $63.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.95. The company has a market cap of $876.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.25 and a beta of 1.58.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). EverQuote had a negative net margin of 2.59% and a negative return on equity of 14.19%. The business had revenue of $103.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.42 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that EverQuote will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Tomas Revesz, Jr. sold 602 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total transaction of $30,521.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 523,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,563,859.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Blundin sold 24,241 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total transaction of $1,215,201.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,719 shares of company stock worth $3,259,167 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in EverQuote stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000. 60.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EverQuote

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

