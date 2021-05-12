Evertz Technologies (OTCMKTS:EVTZF) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $11.92

Evertz Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EVTZF)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.92 and traded as high as $12.13. Evertz Technologies shares last traded at $12.13, with a volume of 200 shares traded.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EVTZF shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Evertz Technologies from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on Evertz Technologies from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

Get Evertz Technologies alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.92 and a 200 day moving average of $10.49.

Evertz Technologies Limited designs, manufactures, and distributes video and audio infrastructure solutions for the television broadcast, new-media, and telecommunications industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution encoder, decoder, receiver, processing, and modulation products; and control panels, unified controls, accessories, and network management systems.

See Also: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Evertz Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evertz Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.