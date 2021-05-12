EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) PT Raised to $30.00 at Barclays

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) had its target price raised by analysts at Barclays from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.72% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on EVOP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EVO Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of EVO Payments in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. EVO Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.67.

Shares of EVO Payments stock opened at $28.11 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.65. EVO Payments has a twelve month low of $18.50 and a twelve month high of $31.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.11 and a beta of 1.73.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. EVO Payments had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a negative return on equity of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $106.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that EVO Payments will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO James G. Kelly sold 25,000 shares of EVO Payments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $631,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,842,772.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brendan F. Tansill sold 10,000 shares of EVO Payments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $252,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,912.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 140,920 shares of company stock valued at $3,835,073 over the last three months. 51.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 285,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,713,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. 52.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About EVO Payments

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, cellphone-based SMS integrated payment collection services, security tokenization and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale, dynamic currency conversion, ACH, loyalty offers, and other ancillary solutions.

