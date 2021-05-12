Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The energy company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Evolution Petroleum had a negative net margin of 15.32% and a positive return on equity of 2.57%.

NYSEAMERICAN:EPM traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.78. 958 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,925. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.62 and a beta of 1.56. Evolution Petroleum has a twelve month low of $2.09 and a twelve month high of $4.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.77 and a 200 day moving average of $2.53.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EPM shares. TheStreet cut shares of Evolution Petroleum from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Evolution Petroleum from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evolution Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an oil and gas company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and management of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

