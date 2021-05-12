Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) Given a €26.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) received a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective from stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 11.89% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on EVK. Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on Evonik Industries and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Independent Research set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Baader Bank set a €31.00 ($36.47) price objective on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €31.00 ($36.47).

Get Evonik Industries alerts:

FRA EVK opened at €29.51 ($34.72) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €30.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €27.28. Evonik Industries has a 52 week low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a 52 week high of €32.97 ($38.79).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

See Also: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Evonik Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evonik Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.