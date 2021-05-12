Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Price Target Cut to $168.00 by Analysts at Truist

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) had its price objective cut by Truist from $226.00 to $168.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 74.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on EXAS. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $169.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $154.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $226.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.94.

Shares of EXAS stock traded down $1.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $96.11. 3,011,132 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,686,530. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.46 and a beta of 1.64. Exact Sciences has a 12-month low of $70.75 and a 12-month high of $159.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 6.35 and a quick ratio of 6.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $126.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.38.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.86. The company had revenue of $402.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.66 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 25.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.71) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exact Sciences will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Exact Sciences news, SVP Sarah Condella sold 1,679 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.42, for a total value of $232,407.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 75,731 shares in the company, valued at $10,482,685.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Graham Peter Lidgard sold 5,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.30, for a total value of $796,264.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,429,407.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,668 shares of company stock worth $10,636,957 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,184 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $28,257,000. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. boosted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 3,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Exact Sciences by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 96,263 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,686,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Exact Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $19,536,000. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

