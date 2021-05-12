Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Price Target Cut to $168.00 by Analysts at Truist

Posted by on May 12th, 2021

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) had its price objective cut by Truist from $226.00 to $168.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 74.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on EXAS. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $169.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $154.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $226.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.94.

Shares of EXAS stock traded down $1.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $96.11. 3,011,132 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,686,530. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.46 and a beta of 1.64. Exact Sciences has a 12-month low of $70.75 and a 12-month high of $159.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 6.35 and a quick ratio of 6.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $126.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.38.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.86. The company had revenue of $402.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.66 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 25.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.71) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exact Sciences will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Exact Sciences news, SVP Sarah Condella sold 1,679 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.42, for a total value of $232,407.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 75,731 shares in the company, valued at $10,482,685.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Graham Peter Lidgard sold 5,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.30, for a total value of $796,264.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,429,407.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,668 shares of company stock worth $10,636,957 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,184 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $28,257,000. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. boosted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 3,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Exact Sciences by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 96,263 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,686,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Exact Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $19,536,000. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue stock splits?

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit