Exane Derivatives Boosts Holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) by 1,147.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,198 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Healthcare Realty Trust news, EVP John M. Bryant, Jr. sold 11,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $344,280.00. Also, EVP Robert E. Hull sold 11,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $354,857.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,287 shares in the company, valued at $4,813,897. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of HR opened at $31.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.71 and a beta of 0.55. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 1 year low of $26.77 and a 1 year high of $34.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.25). Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 23.27%. Sell-side analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.3025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.63%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HR shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.56.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

