Exane Derivatives Buys New Stake in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,342 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 318 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 928.6% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 288 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hill-Rom during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Hill-Rom during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hill-Rom during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Paul Sherwood Johnson sold 11,575 shares of Hill-Rom stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total transaction of $1,285,288.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,396.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Hill-Rom stock opened at $109.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 32.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.58. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.31 and a 12 month high of $117.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.67.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $762.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.20 million. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Hill-Rom’s payout ratio is 17.36%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HRC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Hill-Rom from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Hill-Rom from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Hill-Rom from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.80.

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

