Exchange Income (EIF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect Exchange Income to post earnings of C$0.03 per share for the quarter.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C$0.31. The company had revenue of C$301.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$281.02 million.

Shares of EIF stock opened at C$38.43 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$39.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$37.94. Exchange Income has a 12-month low of C$19.21 and a 12-month high of C$41.95. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 49.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.60.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 292.31%.

In other news, Senior Officer Adam Terwin sold 5,000 shares of Exchange Income stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.60, for a total transaction of C$208,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$513,260.80.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$45.00 price objective on shares of Exchange Income in a report on Thursday, February 25th. ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Exchange Income to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$43.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$44.35.

About Exchange Income

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

