Executive Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 54.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTAS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. William Blair raised shares of Cintas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $329.78.

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $354.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $37.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $348.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $344.62. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $197.13 and a one year high of $369.20.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.15. Cintas had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

