ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Upgraded to “Neutral” by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on EXLS. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of ExlService in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird restated a hold rating on shares of ExlService in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ExlService from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of ExlService from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. ExlService presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $97.00.

Get ExlService alerts:

NASDAQ:EXLS opened at $97.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.85, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.10. ExlService has a 1-year low of $51.09 and a 1-year high of $98.98.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.33. ExlService had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 8.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ExlService will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 3,483 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.33, for a total value of $321,585.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,015 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,014.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vivek Jetley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.57, for a total transaction of $221,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,073 shares in the company, valued at $3,903,545.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,291 shares of company stock worth $6,496,912. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in ExlService during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in ExlService in the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of ExlService during the first quarter worth $137,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ExlService by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ExlService during the first quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

Recommended Story: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.