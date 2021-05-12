Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) VP Christopher J. Mcclincy Sells 4,038 Shares

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 4,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.43, for a total transaction of $486,296.34. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,569 shares in the company, valued at $2,115,834.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Expeditors International of Washington stock traded down $1.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $115.88. The stock had a trading volume of 27,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,115,117. The stock has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a PE ratio of 31.55 and a beta of 0.75. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.07 and a 52 week high of $121.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.29.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Research analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is a positive change from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is presently 30.14%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXPD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 147,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,348,000 after acquiring an additional 11,969 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 279.3% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 459 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Group lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 9,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on EXPD. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

