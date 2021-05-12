Experience Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:EXPC) Major Shareholder Buys $20,050,000.00 in Stock

Experience Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:EXPC) major shareholder Experience Sponsor Llc purchased 2,005,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,050,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of EXPC opened at $7.72 on Wednesday. Experience Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $8.51 and a 12 month high of $19.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.87.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPC. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Experience Investment during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Experience Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $179,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Experience Investment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Experience Investment by 17.0% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Experience Investment by 359.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 177,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after buying an additional 138,935 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.66% of the company’s stock.

Experience Investment Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. Experience Investment Corp. was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

