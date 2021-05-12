Fantom Tops 24 Hour Volume of $277.02 Million (FTM)

Fantom (CURRENCY:FTM) traded 12.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 12th. Fantom has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion and approximately $277.02 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Fantom has traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar. One Fantom coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.68 or 0.00001289 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.88 or 0.00085226 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.15 or 0.00019276 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001899 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 25.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $570.71 or 0.01083654 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.22 or 0.00072569 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002236 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.05 or 0.00114021 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,415.03 or 0.10282016 BTC.

Fantom Profile

Fantom (FTM) is a coin. It launched on June 15th, 2018. Fantom’s total supply is 2,545,006,273 coins. The Reddit community for Fantom is /r/FantomFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fantom’s official website is fantom.foundation . Fantom’s official Twitter account is @FantomFDN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FANTOM is a new DAG based Smart Contract platform that intends to solve the scalability issues of existing public distributed ledger technologies. The platform intends to distinguish itself from the traditional block ledger-based storage infrastructure by attempting to employ an improved version of existing DAG-based protocols. The FANTOM platform adopts a new protocol known as the “Lachesis Protocol” to maintain consensus. This protocol is intended to be integrated into the Fantom OPERA Chain. The aim is to allow applications built on top of the FANTOM OPERA Chain to enjoy instant transactions and near-zero transaction costs for all users. The mission of FANTOM is to provide compatibility between all transaction bodies around the world and create an ecosystem that allows real-time transactions and data sharing at a low cost. “

Buying and Selling Fantom

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fantom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fantom using one of the exchanges listed above.

