FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. FAT Brands had a negative return on equity of 553.81% and a negative net margin of 48.26%.

Shares of NASDAQ:FAT traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.11. The company had a trading volume of 19,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,805. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.52 million, a P/E ratio of -13.20 and a beta of 2.08. FAT Brands has a one year low of $2.32 and a one year high of $11.40.

Get FAT Brands alerts:

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. FAT Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -577.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FAT Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

About FAT Brands

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand franchising company, acquires, develops, and markets fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts. As of March 25, 2021, it owned nine restaurant brands, including Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Buffalo's Cafe, Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa, and Bonanza Steakhouses, as well as franchised approximately 700 units worldwide.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for FAT Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FAT Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.