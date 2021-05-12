FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FAT Brands Inc. is a multi-brand, restaurant franchising company. It develops, markets and acquires restaurant. The company primarily operates Fatburger, Buffalo’s Cafe, Buffalo’s Express and the Ponderosa & Bonanza Steakhouse concepts. FAT Brands Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

NASDAQ:FAT traded down $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,805. The firm has a market cap of $109.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.20 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.67 and a 200-day moving average of $7.53. FAT Brands has a 12 month low of $2.32 and a 12 month high of $11.40.

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.14). FAT Brands had a negative return on equity of 553.81% and a negative net margin of 48.26%. Equities analysts forecast that FAT Brands will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in FAT Brands by 53.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FAT Brands in the first quarter worth $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of FAT Brands in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of FAT Brands in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Finally, swisspartners Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of FAT Brands in the first quarter worth $417,000. Institutional investors own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

About FAT Brands

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand franchising company, acquires, develops, and markets fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts. As of March 25, 2021, it owned nine restaurant brands, including Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Buffalo's Cafe, Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa, and Bonanza Steakhouses, as well as franchised approximately 700 units worldwide.

