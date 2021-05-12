FDM Group (Holdings) plc (LON:FDM) Raises Dividend to GBX 15 Per Share

FDM Group (Holdings) plc (LON:FDM) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.20) per share on Friday, June 4th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from FDM Group’s previous dividend of $13.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of FDM opened at GBX 999 ($13.05) on Wednesday. FDM Group has a 12 month low of GBX 723 ($9.45) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,208 ($15.78). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,035.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,038.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.15, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market cap of £1.09 billion and a PE ratio of 35.73.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of FDM Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

FDM Group (Holdings) plc provides information technology (IT) services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It is involved in recruiting, training, and placing its own IT and business consultants across various technical and business disciplines, including development, testing, IT service management, project management office, data engineering, cloud computing, business analysis, business intelligence, cyber security, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotic process automation, as well as risk, regulation, and compliance activities.

