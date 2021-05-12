Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) Director Sara Louise Faivre-Davis Sells 500 Shares

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) Director Sara Louise Faivre-Davis sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total value of $50,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

AGM stock traded down $4.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.13. The stock had a trading volume of 77,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,545. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.58. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a 52-week low of $52.27 and a 52-week high of $111.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.02). Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 18.82%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. This is an increase from Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,048,298 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $105,585,000 after acquiring an additional 47,130 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 64.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 347,108 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,964,000 after acquiring an additional 136,025 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 0.4% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 329,136 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $33,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 243,396 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $18,072,000 after acquiring an additional 25,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 10.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 159,803 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,095,000 after acquiring an additional 15,261 shares in the last quarter. 57.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Sidoti cut Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Company Profile

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

